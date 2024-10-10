Delaware school bus aide charged with allegedly assaulting 4-year-old student

FRANKFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- An 80-year-old school bus aide in Sussex County, Delaware is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a child.

On Wednesday, Priscilla Schoolfield was arrested by state police and charged with third-degree child abuse.

Police were contacted on September 23 by the Indian River School District about the alleged assault that occurred on the bus.

According to investigators, a bus contracted for the district picked up a 4-year-old student at a bus stop on September 16.

As the student got off the bus, Schoolfield allegedly pushed the student to the back of the bus, forcefully shoved the student into a seat, and then struck the child, police said.

Police did not say if the student suffered any serious injuries.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

