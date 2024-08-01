3 Delaware Valley spots among USA Today's 'Best Bars in America'

Deer Park Tavern, Bloomsday Restaurant and Wine Bar, and Wonder Bar are among 27 featured on the list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are looking for a good watering hole, then you may want to check out USA Today's list of best bars because three of them are right here in the Delaware Valley.

One spot is familiar to students and alumni of the University of Delaware. The ever-famous Deer Park Tavern in Newark was ranked third overall.

The Bloomsday Restaurant and Wine Bar in Philadelphia's Society Hill was also a favorite among critics. Bloomsday stood out for its charm as a spot that sits along cobblestone streets and for its natural wine list.

Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey, also received a nod for its popular dog-friendly "Yappy Hour".

USA Today food writers who cover each area selected the 27 favorite spots.

