Delaware Co. woman charged with DUI after crashing into Pennsylvania state police vehicle

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Drexel Hill woman has been charged with DUI after investigators say she crashed into a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle on I-476.

Police say Sara Lawver crashed into the troopers' patrol car in Ridley Township just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers were conducting a traffic stop at the time and barely avoided being hit.

No one was injured.

Lawver also faces charges of reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.