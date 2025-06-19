Police ID suspects wanted for deadly shooting in Center City Philadelphia

BreakingInvestigation underway at Oxford Valley Mall for reports of shooting
Thursday, June 19, 2025 9:30PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified two suspects wanted in a deadly shooting in Center City.

It happened near the Pride celebrations back on June 2.

On Thursday, police announced arrest warrants for 22-year-old Nysheem Hinson-Rakley and 24-year-old Tyrik Ransom.

The shooting happened around 2:29 a.m. on the 200 block of South Camac Street.

Thirty-one-year-old Derwin Matthews Jr. was found shot in an alleyway. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There's still no word on a motive, but police say an argument may have led to the deadly gunfire.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

