Police ID suspects wanted for deadly shooting in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified two suspects wanted in a deadly shooting in Center City.
It happened near the Pride celebrations back on June 2.
On Thursday, police announced arrest warrants for 22-year-old Nysheem Hinson-Rakley and 24-year-old Tyrik Ransom.
The shooting happened around 2:29 a.m. on the 200 block of South Camac Street.
Thirty-one-year-old Derwin Matthews Jr. was found shot in an alleyway. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There's still no word on a motive, but police say an argument may have led to the deadly gunfire.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.