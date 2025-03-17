The 'Descendants/Zombies: World Collide Tour' set list is packed with chart-topping Disney hits

From "Rotten to the Core" to "Red," a sneak peek of the set list for the Disney crossover concert event has just been revealed

LOS ANGELES -- Ready to sing your heart out to your favorite Disney songs? The set list for the epic "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" has just been revealed, and it's packed with the biggest Disney tracks!

This one-of-a-kind concert experience brings together stars from both Disney franchises, including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, and Mekonnen Knife.

The tour kicks off in San Diego, CA, at Pechanga Arena on July 17 and wraps up in Fort Worth, TX, on September 16. Along the way, fans can sing along to iconic songs from "Descendants" and "Zombies," including:

"Red"

"Rotten to the Core"

"Fight of Our Lives"

"Like the Zombies Do"

"Good to Be Bad"

The full set list will be revealed at a later date.

Full tour schedule includes:

July 17 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

July 19 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

July 20 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

July 22 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

July 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

July 25 Phoenix, AZ PHX Arena

July 26 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

July 28 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 30 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

August 1 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

August 2 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

August 4 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

August 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

August 6 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

August 8 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 9 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

August 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

August 12 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

August 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

August 14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

August 16 Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena

August 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

August 19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

August 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

August 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

August 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

August 24 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

August 25 Boston, MA TD Garden

August 27 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

August 29 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

August 30 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

August 31 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

September 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

September 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 5 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

September 6 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

September 7 Orlando, FL Kia Center

September 9 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

September 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

September 15 Austin, TX Moody Center

September 16 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Tickets are on sale now at www.descendantszombiestour.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable Disney concert event!