Dewey Beach in Delaware temporarily closed to swimming due to medical waste

DEWEY BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- The coastline along Dewey Beach in Delaware is temporarily closed to swimming after medical waste washed ashore, officials say.

Local leaders said the closure came from an abundance of caution.

There is no word yet on where the waste came from.

Read the full statement released by Delaware officials below:

"The Town of Dewey Beach is actively addressing the recent discovery of medical waste that has washed up on our beaches. Out of an abundance of caution, the ocean has been temporarily closed for swimming until further notice. We will update our community as the situation progresses."