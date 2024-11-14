Dirt bike rider critically injured after being trapped under car in West Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dirt bike rider is in critical condition after he collided with a car in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at 52nd and Spruce streets.

Authorities told Action News that the dirt bike ended beneath the vehicle, trapping the rider.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in very critical condition.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed in this case.