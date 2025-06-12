The Dish: Meatballs from Ralph's Italian Restaurant

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's edition of The Dish, we're going old school.

When it comes to Italian cuisine, it's as old and treasured as you can get at Ralph's in South Philly.

The sign outside says it all: Ralph's is now officially the oldest Italian restaurant in the country. It opened in 1900 and is an institution on 9th Street.

The fourth and fifth generations of the same family are now running Ralph's and this year the restaurant is celebrating its milestone 125th anniversary.

"I have to pinch myself to believe my family's been doing this for that long," says Jimmy Rubino, the fourth generation.

Elaine Dodaro is Jimmy's mother. Her father, Ralph, is the namesake of the restaurant.

"I sure wish my father could see this," she says. "He would be so proud."

On June 17th, they are hosting a big 125th anniversary party on all three floors from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.. Tickets are available HERE.

Everything in the building is original, including the recipe for their famous meatballs.

"This recipe came over in the late 1800s with our great grandfather," says Rubino. "We have been using the same recipe ever since."

And we learned all of the secrets!

Ralph's Italian Restaurant's Meatballs Recipe

Recipe makes 12 to 15 meatballs

Ingredients:

- 1.5 lbs ground beef and pork (mixed)

- 2 eggs

- 1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

- 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

- 1 tablespoon salt

- 3/4 tablespoon black pepper

-1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

- 2 tablespoons garlic, chopped and sautéed/caramelized

- 2 tablespoons sauteed/caramelized sweet onion

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together with fingers, making sure everything is mixed very well

2. Start to roll into meatballs a little bigger than the size of a golf ball

3. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil on a pan

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until golden brown

Mangia!