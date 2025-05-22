The Dish: Arepas from Autana Venezuelan Food in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In today's edition of The Dish, we're making a Venezuelan staple: arepas.

The Hernandez family, behind the popular spot Autana, took us into the kitchen to learn all of the secrets to the warm, cornmeal bread, that they hope serves as a sort of Venezuelan education.

"It's our daily bread in Venezuela," explains owner Maria Jose Hernandez. "It's something that we eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It's beloved for us."

The Hernandez family is teaching us the secrets to their homemade, scratch-made arepas.

"It's super easy to make arepas," says Maria's father, Levi, who runs the kitchen.

During the pandemic, the family started Autana as a popup at the Ardmore station café.

"There was nothing like us on the Main Line, and people were looking for something new," Maria says. "That's how we build the community we have."

They did this as a way to share the culinary treasures of their Venezuelan culture.

"The majority of our customers were like, where is Venezuela located? What is your type of food? What do you eat?," she says.

With every dish they make, they answer those questions.

"I like to demonstrate the best of us," Maria says. "If we can be a window so people can keep trying our food in different places, my job is done."

Autana is one of the first mountains in the world.

"It means house of the gods," says Maria.

They now operate Autana out of a ghost kitchen for pickup and delivery at the North Center Food Nest on Girard Avenue and they just announced a permanent collaboration with Manatawny Still Works' Ardmore Tasting Room.

Maria teaches arepa making at Manatawny.

"It's only 10 people," she explains. "It's very private. I like to do it. In the workshop, I speak, I teach them, and I tell them stories about our country. We then get to work and make the arepas, and at the end, we have a three-course dinner."

Dad mans the kitchen and mom, Maria Elena, is the front of house.

"She's the soul of the party," Maria says. "She's the happy person that everyone loves to have around."

Venezuelan Arepas recipe from Autana

Ingredients:

- 2 cups precooked cornmeal (Harina PAN is the most common brand)

- 2 cups warm water

- 1 tsp salt

- 1 tbsp vegetable oil (optional, for extra softness)

Directions:

1. Mix: In a large bowl, add warm water and salt. Slowly add the cornmeal while mixing with your hands to prevent lumps.

2. Knead: Once all the cornmeal is incorporated, knead the dough for about 3 minutes until it's smooth and soft. It shouldn't be sticky or too dry. Let it rest for 5 minutes.

3. Shape: Divide the dough into equal portions (about the size of a golf ball) and flatten each one into a round disk about inch thick.

4. Cook: Heat a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat. Lightly oil the surface and cook the arepas for 5-7 minutes per side, until they form a golden crust.