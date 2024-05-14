Disney rolls out new lineup of programming at 2024 upfront

Disney is rolling out its upcoming lineup of programming in a spring tradition in the TV business that's known as the upfronts.

Part presentation and part celebration, ABC and Disney stars joined the company's top executives at the Javits Center in New York City to promote their shows to the nation's advertisers.

"The upfront is a week, a year where companies come in and they show to our advertisers all of the new content that's coming, either renewed or brand new," said Rita Ferro, Disney's President of Global Advertising.

She adds that the content "is like magic" and "a treasure trove of everything, everyone and everywhere."

Ferro also talked about what she hopes the headlines will be after the upfront.

"Our one hope as a company is that regardless of what you're going to see next week, there is no presentation or stayed more creative and more anchored in world class storytelling and incredible brands that move the hearts and minds of consumers and the Walt Disney Company," Ferro said. "That is what we're known for. At the end of the day, all the content is great, but there's very few companies that can make you feel and have an emotional connection here, like Disney does."

At the upfront, several trailers were debuted for new movies and TV series including "Agatha All Along," High Potential," "Ironheart," "Daredevil: Born Again," "The Acolyte" and more.

Here's a look at some of the big announcements coming out of the Disney Advertising Upfront:

Joan Vassos named 1st-ever Golden Bachelorette

After her time was cut short on the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor," Joan Vassos, the 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, will begin her own journey for new love this fall when she steps into the historic role as the first Golden Bachelorette.

The fan favorite will bring her signature grace and charm as she embarks on a search for her next person, showcasing that everyone is worthy of more than just a second chance at love, when "The Golden Bachelorette" premieres Wednesdays this fall on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce joins ESPN

ESPN has signed Jason Kelce to a multi-year agreement, adding the vibrant personality as an analyst on the company's marquee programming around premier NFL telecasts.

The 13-year NFL veteran joins "Monday Night Countdown" each week, leading into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and ESPN's Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games.

The six-time NFL All-Pro will also become a member of ESPN's Super Bowl studio coverage each year, including Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles (February, 2027) when America's Biggest Game airs on ESPN and ABC. Additional postseason studio appearances will occur annually, including during the NFL's Conference Championship weekend.

Selena Gomez announces 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

The official title of the new series, which is a continuation of "Wizards of Waverly Place," was announced by Selena Gomez at the upfront. The singer and actress serves as the new series' executive producer and guest star.

Gomez and David Henrie are reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo. The show also stars Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko and Taylor Cora.

The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities - and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

The series is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

Bruce Springsteen documentary coming to Hulu, Disney+

Hulu and Disney+ announced that they will launch "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band" in October of this year.

The new documentary will feature unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to their 2023-2024 world tour.

The film begins with a one-of-a-kind look at the band's preparation process, following them from their earliest rehearsals in Red Bank, New Jersey, to performances for tens-of-thousands across continents.

All the while, fans get the chance to experience professionally shot footage from the 2023-2024 tour for the first time ever - in addition to hearing firsthand from band members about performing on stage with Springsteen and how they keep the magic of The E Street Band as potent as ever.

The film was directed by Springsteen's longtime collaborator Thom Zimny and produced by Zimny, Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen, Adrienne Gerard and Sean Stuart.

Hulu announces new stand-up comedy brand 'Hulu's Laughing Now'

Comedian Jim Gaffigan announced the launch of Hulu's comedy stand-up brand, "Hulu's Laughing Now," from the upfront stage on Tuesday.

Gaffigan will be the first comedian to host a stand-up special as part of the new brand, with his special "The Skinny" launching on the platform Nov. 22.

"Hulu's Laughing Now" will feature 12 comedy specials per year, adding one new comic per month.

Serena Williams to host 2024 ESPYS on ABC

Calling it a "dream come true," tennis legend Serena Williams will host The 2024 ESPYS on July 11 at 8 p.m.

Williams' turn as host of The ESPYS will immediately follow the July 10 premiere of the first episode of the ESPN+ Original Series, "In the Arena: Serena Williams." This 8-part series provides an inside look at her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Williams and key figures throughout her life.

ABC fall primetime schedule released

On the same day of the upfront, ABC announced its 2024-2025 fall primetime schedule. The lineup features new scripted dramas backed by prolific creative teams and a deep bench of established fan-favorite series. Additionally, "The Bachelor" franchise expands with its newest iteration. Fall premiere dates will be announced soon, and additional midseason announcements will be made at a later time.

Here's a look at the ABC fall primetime schedule (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific and new shows are in bold)

Monday: "Monday Night Football" at 8 p.m. on select Mondays this fall / TBA programming

Tuesday: "Dancing with the Stars" at 8 p.m. and "High Potential" at 10 p.m.

at 10 p.m. Wednesday: "The Golden Bachelorette" at 8 p.m., "Abbott Elementary" at 9:30 p.m., "Scamanda" at 10 p.m.

at 10 p.m. Thursday: "9-1-1" at 8 p.m., "Doctor Odyssey" at 9 p.m., "Grey's Anatomy" at 10 p.m.

at 9 p.m., "Grey's Anatomy" at 10 p.m. Friday: "Shark Tank" at 8 p.m. and "20/20" at 9 p.m.

Saturday: College Football at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7 p.m. and "The Wonderful World of Disney at 8 p.m.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ESPN, Hulu, Disney+, Marvel, Lucasfilm and this station.