Distracted driver hits child, grandparent crossing in front of school bus: Police

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A driver is facing charges after she allegedly hit a child and a grandparent who were crossing in front of a school bus.

It happened around 4:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Grant Avenue in Franklin Township.

Police say the crash occurred while a Franklin Township School District bus was stopped on Grant Avenue with its red flashing lights on and stop sign engaged.

A 6-year-old girl had just got off the bus and was walking to her 50-year-old grandmother when they were both hit by the driver, who was identified by police as 22-year-old Laura Pulgarin, of Philadelphia.

Police say as Pulgarin approached the area, the bus driver attempted to alert on-coming traffic by honking the horn.

"The vehicle disregarded the bus's flashing lights and stop sign and struck the adult female and child," police said in a news release.

According to investigators, Pulgarin -- who was working for a third-party delivery driver service -- was apparently distracted by the map feature on her cell phone.

Pulgarin was charged with two counts of assault by auto.

The 50-year-old victim was hospitalized, but there was no immediate word on her condition.