Dog travels 4 miles to find help after owner's truck plunges off cliff in Oregon

A man and his dogs were rescued earlier this week after his vehicle plunged off an embankment and into a creek in Baker County, Oregon. It's all thanks to one of his pets.

Brandon Garrett was driving the car Monday, June 2 while his family stayed at their campsite nearby when his car went over the embankment. After the crash, one of the dogs traveled nearly four miles back to the family to alert the group.

Brandon Garrett was driving a car while his family stayed at their campsite nearby when his car went over into an embankment and into a creek in Baker County, Oregon. Baker County Sheriff's Office

Garrett had only managed to crawl about 100 yards away from the wreck and spent the night in the ravine with three other dogs.

The family found Garrett's vehicle the next morning but were not able to reach it due to the terrain, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said.

Baker County Search and Rescue Ropes Team use a rescue basket and rope system equipment to secure a man who drove his car into a ravine, June 3, 2024 in Baker County, Oregon. Baker County Sheriff's Office

Search and rescue crews were dispatched and once they located Barrett, they loaded and secured him in a rescue basket.

Thanks to the dog, rescue crews successfully got Garrett and the three other dogs to safety.