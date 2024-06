No human was inside the truck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dog was rescued from a pickup truck that had crashed into a creek in Port Richmond.

Crews were called to the scene on the 4000 block of Aramingo Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The dog was unharmed in the incident and is in the care of the shelter.

Police are still searching for the driver.