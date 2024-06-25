Dog becomes ill after ingesting meth while on walk in California

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A dog owner in Anaheim is speaking out after her beloved pet ingested meth while on a walk at a local park.

Amy Robbins and her dog Abby have been inseparable for the last 12 years.

"Abby's my best friend," Robbins told our sister station KABC. "Abby's my whole world. She's more than a dog. She's my child."

The senior pup loves to go on her walks to Stoddard Park near Robbins' home.

However, that normal walk turned into an emergency vet visit on Thursday.

"About an hour after our walk I started noticing very strange behavior," she said. "She starts zooming all over the house, starts doing movements that she can't stop. We can't get her to calm down. She's looking just everywhere. Her eyes were going everywhere."

Abby was rushed to the vet and after blood work, her family got the shocking results.

"'Your dog tested positive for meth.' Our jaws dropped to the floor shocked. The vet himself is shocked," Robbins said.

She went back to the park and found pieces of marijuana in an area that Abby had been in.

"That could have been a child. It's a public park. There's an elementary school. The kids walk through the elementary school to get to the park. It wasn't on the grass. It wasn't next to a homeless encampment. It was on a sidewalk," she said.

Robbins filed a police report but claims no one from the city went out to clean up the park.

"I myself had to waltz back into the park 20 hours after the incident happened, and I, myself, and my family had to get on our hands and knees and clean up the narcotics off the floor," she said.

Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock calls the incident unfortunate.

"In the city of Anaheim, we have over 65 parks. Each park gets cleaned every single day, including every quarter they get deep cleaned," McClintock said. "I live in the city. I go to the city parks. Park safety is a priority for the City of Anaheim and the Anaheim Police Department."

Abby is slowly getting better. It's a scare Robbins doesn't wish on anyone.

"Please be careful. Please watch your dogs and your small children very carefully. Very diligently," she said.

Robbins' vet bill was $2,000 but she said every dollar is worth it as long as Abby is safe.

She hopes her experience is a lesson to others not to let their guard down.