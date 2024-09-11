Donald Trump doubles down on false claims about Kamala Harris' racial identity

Harris fired back and accused him of using race to divide Americans.

Former President Donald Trump doubled down on false claims he made about Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity, including that she "happened to turn Black."

Asked by moderators about previous comments, Trump said Tuesday he "couldn't care less" about Kamala Harris' racial identity.

"I don't care what she is. I don't care," Trump said Tuesday. "Whatever she wants to be is okay with me."

Trump previously falsely asserted that Harris had not identified as both Black and Indian during an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago in August.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said during the NABJ interview.

He added that "she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn, and she went -- she became a Black person."

Harris has always identified as both Indian and Black and has long embraced both cultures.

After Trump doubled down on his comments, Harris went on the attack saying he has made comments about race over his career to divide the country.

"Honestly, I think it's a tragedy that we have someone who wants to be president who has consistently over the course of his career attempted to use race to divide the American people," she said. "I think the American people want better than that, want better than this."

