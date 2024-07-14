Man killed at Trump rally was ex-fire chief who 'died a hero,' governor says; 2 injured victims ID'd

The two people who were critically wounded in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump have been identified.

BUTLER, Pa. -- The man killed at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday has been identified.

Corey Comperatore was a firefighter and a father of two daughters, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

Comperatore "died a hero" when he "dove on his family" to protect them from the gunfire during the rally, his wife said, according to Shapiro.

"Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community," Shapiro said.

Family posted tributes to Comperatore online after his death. Shapiro ordered flags to fly at half-staff "to recognize the tragedy that occurred at a rally for former President Trump in Butler County last evening and in honor of Corey Comperatore, a Butler County husband and father who was killed while attending the event."

Two other people were critically wounded in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania State Police said 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, are listed in stable condition.

"These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today," said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. "The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues."

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump expressed condolences for the victims and their families.

"We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," he wrote Sunday.

