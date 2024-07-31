Former President Donald Trump set to speak at NABJ Convention in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Former President Trump will be in Chicago Wednesday for the National Association of Black Journalists' Convention and Career Fair.

Governor JB Pritzker commenting on that visit Tuesday night, saying, "Every time Donald Trump visits the Midwest he tells us how much he hates it. His visit to Chicago tomorrow...will no doubt be another attempt to distract from his flailing campaign."

Mayor Brandon Johnson also weighed in.

"President Trump is in the vein of those who are strong proponents of segregation. Look, the Black press has played an integral role in the transformation of our city here in Chicago, as well as our country and our world," Mayor Johnson said.

Trump is scheduled to take part in a panel at the NABJ convention at noon.

And just one day after he announced he was coming, the convention's co-chair said she's stepping down.

She wrote on social media that while her decision was influenced by a variety of factors, she was not involved or consulted on the decision to give Trump a platform at the conference.

ABC News' Rachel Scott will be one of the moderators for the panel.

There will be at least one group protesting outside the Hilton Chicago where the NABJ convention is taking place.

Meanwhile, Trump's visit is not open to the public.

NABJ President Ken Lemon issued a statement saying, "NABJ has been in talks with both the Democratic and Republican parties since January. NABJ was in contact with Vice President Kamala Harris' team for an in-person panel before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

"However, we were advised by her campaign that her schedule could not accommodate this request. The last update we were provided was that Harris would not be available in person or virtually during our Convention. We are in talks about virtual options in the future and are still working to reach an agreement.

"I consulted with a group of our Founders and past NABJ Presidents Tuesday on-site in Chicago, and as a group, we affirmed that the invitation to former President Trump was in line with NABJ's usual practices since 1976. It has always been our policy to ensure that candidates know that an invitation is not an endorsement. We also agreed that while this race is much different - and contentious - so are the consequences.

"While we acknowledge the concerns expressed by our members, we believe it is important for us to provide our members with the opportunity to hear directly from candidates and hold them accountable. We also want to provide our members with the facts. We have partnered with PolitiFact for live fact-checking using the hashtag #NABJFactCheck and via our initial announcement link here: bit.ly/NABJ24ConversationWithTrump."