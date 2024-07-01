WATCH LIVE

Dorney Park celebrates 100th anniversary of Thunderhawk roller coaster

By 6abc Digital Staff
Monday, July 1, 2024 10:58AM
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a centennial celebration for a Dorney Park staple.

The Thunderhawk roller coaster is 100 years old this summer.

The park in South Whitehall Twp., near Allentown, threw a birthday party over the weekend, and the state added a proclamation celebrating the historic attraction.

Park employees also created a pop-up history museum to chronicle the coaster's past.

Originally named simply The Coaster, Thunderhawk was built back in 1924 as an out-and-back roller coaster, featuring a drop and return.

It has been renamed and reconfigured over the years, but is still enjoyed by park-goers.

This isn't the only big roller coaster-related news from Dorney Park this year.

The park's first new roller coaster in 19 years, Iron Menace, opened earlier this season.

