Dorney Park opens for its 141st season

DORNEYVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Thrill seekers can once again visit Dorney Park in the Lehigh Valley.

The amusement park opens at 10:30 a.m. on Friday for its 141st season.

Dorney is touting the return of its second season with the Iron Menace roller coaster.

Dorney Park also features Planet Snoopy, geared toward the younger crowd.

Wildwater Kingdom will open on May 24.