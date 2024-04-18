Action News' Alyana Gomez mics up while riding Dorney Park's new Iron Menace roller coaster

Action News' Alyana Gomez on the fast track to the top of the Iron Menace in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There is a new roller coaster in the Lehigh Valley and Action News' Alyana Gomez was among the first on the fast track to the top of the new thrilling ride in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

She said the fear sets in as the rider hangs over the edge of the track, describing it as "the longest 3 seconds of our lives."

Maribel Aber, our Nasdaq expert from Action News Mornings, came down from New York for this special ride on Dorney Park's newest roller coaster, the Iron Menace. It's the first major coaster to debut at Dorney in 19 years. She got a sneak preview of the ride before it opens to the public on May 10.

The Iron Menace is a one-of-a-kind dive coaster with a twisted loop that races across the tracks at 64 miles per hour, and the best part is that the entire family can experience it.

"It's a 48-inch height requirement, which means 7 or 8-year-olds can typically fit on this ride, so we think it's going to be most kids first major thrill ride," said Jessica Naterman, the vice president and general manager of Dorney Park.

Each row fits seven people across for seating, so everyone can feel snug and secure -- and sit together.

The climb was beautiful with skyline views of the Lehigh Valley, but Gomez said don't look down.

"That pause at the top, followed by that 160-foot drop was absolutely frightening," she said.

The twists and turns are exhilarating, right up until the end.

"You can hear your heart pounding and your stomach turning, it was great," said Jodi Lokoff, of Center City.

"There's nothing to be scared about. you're strapped in like a sardine in there," said Alan Rex, of New Tripoli.

The front row was by far the best way to ride the Iron Menace.

Naterman says their goal is to get people to come back and to give people a reason to love Dorney Park again. She says they think the Iron Menace is just the trick.