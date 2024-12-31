Armed robbery suspect, victim both injured after shootout in North Philadelphia

Both men were both shot twice and are now in critical condition.

Both men were both shot twice and are now in critical condition.

Both men were both shot twice and are now in critical condition.

Both men were both shot twice and are now in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed robbery in North Philadelphia led to a shootout, injuring both the suspect and a victim.

It happened at Germantown Avenue and Diamond Street around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a 29-year-old man with a gun allegedly walked into a corner store and demanded three customers give up their belongings.

The gunman was lingering outside the store after the robbery, when one of the victims -- a 30-year-old man -- came back with a weapon of their own.

Both men were both shot twice. The robbery victim is in stable condition, while the suspect is said to be in critical condition.

Evidence of gun violence could be seen all over the block. There was a shattered window, bullet holes in the walls of an apartment building, and a parked car showing gunshots.

No one else was hurt.