Dozens become U.S. citizens aboard Battleship New Jersey during special ceremony

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Battleship New Jersey collaborated for an unforgettable naturalization ceremony on the 248th birthday of the USA.

42 people represented 21 countries on board. Among them, 9 people had ties to the United States military.

To learn more about how to qualify for naturalization and how to start the process, visit the USCIS website.

Additionally, the Battleship New Jersey is now open for tours again after months of renovations. To learn more, visit their website.

