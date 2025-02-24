Drexel Women's Lacrosse well-represented on the national stage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Katie O'Donnell, Head Coach of the Drexel Women's Lacrosse program, took on a different role with her goalkeeper Jenika Cuocco.

The pair became teammates in January when they were invited to a Team USA training camp.

Cuocco, the reigning CAA Goalie of the Year, said it was a "surreal feeling," when she received the invitation via email.

"I wasn't really expecting an invitation to the training camp, but then how cool of an opportunity to go with my coach," Cuocco said. "I think we already had a pretty good relationship prior to that, but I think it kind of brought us a little closer."

"I was just so excited for her," O'Donnell reflected. "She puts in a lot of work, and I think she really earned the opportunity to be there and was just excited for our program to have representation there, for her as a player, but also me as a coach."

Cuocco was one of four goalkeepers invited to the camp.

"I think I looked at it as an opportunity, like 'hey I'm playing with the best of the best, and I'm seeing the best of the best shots, and I'm going to be able to feel really prepared when I get to season knowing that I saw those kind of shots'," Cuocco explained.

"To have a CAA program, a mid-major like us for Drexel to be there, I think just goes to show you don't have to go to a Power Five school to be recognized or to be considered one of the best," O'Donnell said. "I think she really got to show that."

In 2024, her second year as Drexel's goalie, Cuocco led the NCAA in saves. Now, she and O'Donnell have turned the page to the 2025 season. The Dragons kicked things off in early February.

"I think our goals are always just to get better every day and worry about the opponent that's in front of us," O'Donnell reflected.

Whether they're coach and player, or a pair of teammates, one thing always remains the same: they're proud to represent Drexel.