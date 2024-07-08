Drinking water in Wilmington, Delaware is safe despite 'earthy' taste and odor, officials say

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Residents of Wilmington, Delaware may notice their water has a different taste or smell, but city officials say the water is safe to drink.

Wilmington Water describes the taste and odor as 'earthy.'

In a news release issued Monday, the water division said it comes from algae growth in the water's source supply. They say recent weather conditions have been ideal for algae growth.

The water is safe to drink because treatment plants remove the algae, officials said. But, despite treatment, the 'earthy' taste and smell can remain.

For now, Wilmington Water said the simplest way to reduce the taste and odor is to pour the water into a pitcher and refrigerate it overnight.

The city said it is taking additional steps to address the situation, but add that the issue will likely remain in some capacity until weather conditions improve.