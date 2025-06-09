24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Driver accidentally plows truck through Kohl's in Washington Twp. NJ

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 9, 2025 10:31AM
Employees at a Kohl's in South Jersey are cleaning up the damage from a driver accidentally plowing a truck through the store.

WASHINGTON TOWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Employees at a Kohl's in South Jersey are cleaning up the damage from a truck plowing through the store.

It happened at the store on Route 42 in Washington Township, Gloucester County, on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a male driver accidentally backed into the front entrance.

ALSO SEE: 2 customers, driver injured after car crashes into Dollar Tree store in Milford, Delaware

They did not report any injuries.

Engineers will assess the building for structural damage.

