Engineers will assess the building for structural damage.

Driver accidentally plows truck through Kohl's in Washington Twp. NJ

WASHINGTON TOWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Employees at a Kohl's in South Jersey are cleaning up the damage from a truck plowing through the store.

It happened at the store on Route 42 in Washington Township, Gloucester County, on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a male driver accidentally backed into the front entrance.

They did not report any injuries.

