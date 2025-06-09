Driver accidentally plows truck through Kohl's in Washington Twp. NJ

Engineers will assess the building for structural damage.
WASHINGTON TOWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Employees at a Kohl's in South Jersey are cleaning up the damage from a truck plowing through the store.
It happened at the store on Route 42 in Washington Township, Gloucester County, on Sunday afternoon.
Police say a male driver accidentally backed into the front entrance.
They did not report any injuries.
