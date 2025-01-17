Driver injured after gunman opens fire, barely missing woman in passenger seat in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Terrifying moments unfolded in Philadelphia's Germantown section when a gunman opened fire on a driver, wounding him and just missing a woman in the passenger seat.

Bullet holes riddled the car on the passenger side.

While bloodied, the driver fled the scene on the 1200 block of East Stafford Street.

He drove to Germantown Avenue in the nearby Mount Airy neighborhood and called 911 around midnight on Thursday.

He is hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are working to determine who fired the shots and why.