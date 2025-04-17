USA Today names 2 Philadelphia region attractions as top in the country

USA Today named two attractions in the Philadelphia region as tops in the country.

Bethlehem is home to the "Best Main Street" in the nation.

The paper describes the Lehigh Valley city as super walkable, with plenty of dining options and a rich living history.

You will find the Bethlehem Hotel at one end of Main Street, which has been named the best historic hotel four years in a row.

The Wildwood Boardwalk won USA Today's Readers' Choice award.

The promenade offers plenty of fun for families, including amusement piers with over 100 rides, games and arcades, not to mention all of the delicious foods offered along the boards.