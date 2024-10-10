Driver killed after crash with semi truck on Route 322 in Honey Brook Township, Pa.

HONEY BROOK TWP> (WPVI) -- A driver is dead after a car and tractor-trailer collided in Honey Brook Township.

Route 322 is closed between N. Birdell and Cambridge roads in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened just after 4:15 a.m.

The driver of the car was trapped and had to be extracted, and later died at the hospital.

Chopper 6 was overhead the scene of the crash, where both front ends of the vehicles involved could be seen with heavy damage.

The accident is under investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.