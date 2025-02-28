24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Driver killed after SUV crashes through concrete barrier in the Eastwick section of Philadelphia

Friday, February 28, 2025 2:18AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An SUV driver was killed when his vehicle crashed through a concrete barrier on Thursday afternoon in the Eastwick section of Philadelphia.

The crash happened on Mario Lanza Boulevard around 3:47 p.m.

Police say the black Mitsubishi Outlander was being driven at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes when the crash occurred.

The driver was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Video from Chopper 6 showed pieces of the concrete barrier scattered around the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Police say the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

