Driver sought after car strikes tree at Delaware park, killing passenger

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman died after a car crashed into a tree in New Castle County early Saturday morning.

Police are now searching for the driver connected to the incident.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at Rittenhouse Park on the 200 block of West Chestnut Hill Road in Newark, Delaware.

Police say they were called to the park for reports of an argument.

Officers say at the scene, they found a Ford F150 pick-up truck that had struck a tree in the park.

In the backseat of the car, police say they found a woman who sustained life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released her identity.

According to police, the driver fled the area before officers arrived at the park.

Investigators believe the vehicle in this incident was leaving the park at high speeds when, for an unknown reason, it left the gravel roadway and struck the tree.

Rittenhouse Park is closed to vehicles as police investigate and will reopen on Monday, authorities say. Pedestrians are still welcome at the park.

Residents in the area told Action News they're shocked this happened at the usually quiet park.

"It's just surprising because it's really quiet here. We're kind of tucked back in two cul-de-sacs and it's a very peaceful and quiet community," noted Phyllis Whaler from Newark.

Neighbors are also hoping police catch the driver responsible.

"It's terrible. I don't have any real words to say other than kind of despicable and I hope they catch the person and they can do the right thing for her family," said John Hornby from Newark.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Newark police at 302-366-7100.