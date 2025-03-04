Some drivers will soon pay more to cross Delaware Memorial Bridge

Some drivers will soon have to shell out a little more to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Starting on April first, drivers of passengers vehicles using cash will need to pay $6 to cross the bridge.

That is a one-dollar increase from the current rate of $5.

There is also a $1 per axle increase for drivers of commercial vehicles using cash.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority encourages drivers to sign up for E-Z Pass to avoid any toll increase.

Officials say about 79 percent of bridge customers already have E-Z Pass.