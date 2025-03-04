24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Some drivers will soon pay more to cross Delaware Memorial Bridge

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 10:09PM
Some drivers will soon pay more to cross Delaware Memorial Bridge
Some drivers will soon have to shell out a little more to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Some drivers will soon have to shell out a little more to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Starting on April first, drivers of passengers vehicles using cash will need to pay $6 to cross the bridge.

That is a one-dollar increase from the current rate of $5.

There is also a $1 per axle increase for drivers of commercial vehicles using cash.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority encourages drivers to sign up for E-Z Pass to avoid any toll increase.

Officials say about 79 percent of bridge customers already have E-Z Pass.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW