Dump truck knocks down pole, smashes sign and crashes into tire shop in East Goshen Twp.

EAST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A dump truck crashed into a tire shop on Wednesday afternoon in Chester County.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Chester Pike in East Goshen Twp.

The vehicle went off the road, struck a telephone pole and crossed the property of multiple businesses before crashing into the Firestone store.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the dump truck almost entirely inside the building.

A sign for a nearby business was also smashed, with a portion of it now missing.

The dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Incredibly, no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.