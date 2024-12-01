Dunkin' kicks off annual Roast Hunger Program to help battle food insecurity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dunkin' has officially kicked off its 14th annual Roast Hunger Program, filling up cups and plates.

Our 6abc Data Journalism team found that grocery prices in our region have increased three-percent from this time last year.

As food costs continue to rise, so does nationwide demand at food banks.

In Philadelphia, one-in-six people are considered food insecure.

Dunkin's annual program provides much-needed funds to support local food banks.

And you can help make a difference.

For every large hot coffee purchased by Dunkin' Rewards members, the Philadelphia-area franchises will donate $1 to the Dunkin' "Joy in Childhood Foundation".

It supports local organizations, including Philabundance, the Food Bank of Delaware, and the Food Bank of New Jersey.

"It's so easy. So many of our guests are already on our app, it makes ordering super easy. Just grab the coffee, no lift at all," says Jamie Struwe, the Senior Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin'. "We just hope they realize this little cup of coffee really goes a long way, and brings joy to people who could use some this season."

The campaign runs through December 15.

Dunkin' is also a partner in our annual 6abc Telethon.

Join us at 4 p.m. on Giving Tuesday, December 3, to learn how you can help a neighbor and make a difference.