Dyke+ ArtHaus founder has designs on safe space for lesbian artists over 40

Dyke+ ArtHaus is a space for programming that will enable lesbian artists over 40 to connect and collaborate.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Juno Rosenhaus had a vision years ago for a community-driven space for "dyke and lesbian-identified artists, focused on those 40 and over".

In 2021, Rosenhaus realized that vision and opened Dyke+ ArtHaus in West Philadelphia.

The space has held salons for conversations of interest to the community, there have been art exhibits, and artists-in-residency can stay in the guest room while they create projects.

The largest room in the house is Juno's studio where she does her work as a photographer and a musician.

Rosenhaus says the goal will always be to use the space for programming that will enable artists to connect and collaborate.

Dyke+ ArtHaus | Facebook | Instagram

709 W. 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104