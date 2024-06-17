Dyke+ ArtHaus founder has designs on safe space for lesbian artists over 40

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Juno Rosenhaus had a vision years ago for a community-driven space for "dyke and lesbian-identified artists, focused on those 40 and over".
In 2021, Rosenhaus realized that vision and opened Dyke+ ArtHaus in West Philadelphia.
The space has held salons for conversations of interest to the community, there have been art exhibits, and artists-in-residency can stay in the guest room while they create projects.
The largest room in the house is Juno's studio where she does her work as a photographer and a musician.
Rosenhaus says the goal will always be to use the space for programming that will enable artists to connect and collaborate.
Dyke+ ArtHaus | Facebook | Instagram
709 W. 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104