Eagles chants roar through Elmwood Park Zoo at Super Bowl pep rally

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eagles chants roared through the Elmwood Park Zoo today at a pep rally to cheer on the Birds as they head to the Super Bowl.

In attendance were former Eagles Brian Dawkins and Hollis Thomas, Eagles mascot Swoop, and Noah the bald eagle, one of two Live Mascots who reside at the Elmwood Park Zoo.

Watch the video above to see the excitement and learn more about the Live Mascots who live at the Elmwood Park Zoo.

To learn more about the Elmwood Park Zoo and their ongoing activities following their 100th anniversary, visit their website.

