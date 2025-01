"Why do we hunt?" Eagles fans have the answer on Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have taken the phrase, 'Let's Hunt,' to a new meaning with their win in the NFC Championship game.

Action News Community Journalists Matteo & Nick Iadonisi took to Broad Street in South Philadelphia to find out 'Why we hunt.'

Watch the video above to see what fans had to say.

