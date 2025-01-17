Eagles fans attend meet-and-greet with players days before divisional round game

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Hundreds of Eagles fans waited in line inside the Oxford Valley Mall on Thursday night for a meet-and-greet with several players.

Safety Reed Blankenship, tight end Grant Calcaterra, backup quarterback Tanner McKee and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson participated in the event organized by Dynasty Sports. The company, which has a location inside the mall in Bucks County, said 700 people bought tickets to get autographs from the players.

"It's really cool to meet them and get their autographs and everything," Marco Cipriano, of Mount Laurel, NJ, said.

Jackson Powell, of Yardley, also attended the event. He told Action News, "I met Reed Blankenship before at the Eagles Autism Challenge, but I can't wait to see these other ones."

A familiar face joined the crowd of fans Thursday. Patrick Driscoll, who returned Tanner McKee's first NFL touchdown ball during the game against the Cowboys, was excited to get a game football from the Eagles signed.

"You can tell the community, and everyone around here, all we want is the Eagles to win," he said.

Pride for the Birds was on full display during the meet-and-greet. Twelve-year-old David Vocht, of South Philadelphia, even dressed up as one.

"My mom let me know there was a thing going on, so I just dug in my closet and pulled this out," he explained.

The fans at Thursday's event not only looked forward to meeting the players, but they are also looking forward to Sunday's divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams at home.

"They've been playing great, and I know they are just going to keep it going into Sunday," Driscoll said.