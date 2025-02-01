Eagles fans find unique ways to wear their pride

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans from Philadelphia to South Jersey and the suburbs are looking for ways to wear their Eagles pride -- some permanently.

Eastern Pass Tattoos is buzzing about the Birds with fans flocking in for $100 flash tattoos.

"The energy has been great. Everybody seems to be in a little bit better of a mood. Everybody is excited. Everybody is happy," said owner Scott Bakoss.

That's a feeling Emily Usher wanted to get etched onto her.

"Everyone wearing Eagles gear all the time greeting each other. It's probably the friendliest we've been in a long time," she said.

The good vibes travel from the city to South Jersey where barber Nick Vendetti knows the value of a fresh cut.

"You have to look good, you play good, you feel good. So I feel like a haircut is a huge part of it," said Vendetti.

Eagles players agree. Stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Cooper DeJean all go to Nick at Creators Barber Studios. The team is flying him down to New Orleans to give gameday cuts.

"It's a big opportunity, so you have to like suck it up, have to do it," he said.

He'll have the players feeling good about their looks.

"It's playoff season, Super Bowl season, it's a must," said Rebecca Lombardo, who feels best when her nails rep the Birds.

"We're doing Blow the Whistle and Bird Gang on one and one," said Simi Chung of Luxe Nail Spa, explaining her design.

Fans everywhere are humming with Eagles pride.