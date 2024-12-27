Eagles fans fired up about chance to clinch division against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's more than just a football game.

Eagles vs. Dallas is about pride, bragging rights, and a bitter rivalry.

Sunday is about proving Philadelphia's strength to the rest of the league. Especially when your last name is "Byrd!"

"If we can get Jalen Hurts back, it'll will be a rout," said Eugene Byrd from Cinnaminson before the QB was ruled out on Friday. "We have a lot to come back and prove this weekend after falling short last weekend in the division, but I think we will clinch the division this weekend."

Kenny Pickett will get the start vs. the Cowboys as Hurts remains in concussion protocol.

Still, fans are expecting to come out on top.

"Big win, of course, lock in the playoffs," said Josh Shincarick from Edgewood, MD.

Outside of Lincoln Financial Field, we did manage to find a Dallas fan.

"We're from down south, down in Corpus Christi, Texas, and I'll always be a Cowboys fan," said Nathan Reyes.

The players are focused on execution, but fans know their energy will play a role, too.

They will be out in full force on Sunday!