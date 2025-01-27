Eagles fans seeking out package deals for Super Bowl LIX

Some Eagles fans are looking to book a trip to watch the Birds play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some fans were thinking positively and booked flights to New Orleans months ago, in case the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl.

For others, it's a scramble to get their trip booked, and travel experts say a package deal may be your best bet!

Stefanie Morgan is Vice President of The Green Legion. She says as soon as the Eagles beat the Commanders on Sunday her phone started ringing!

Packages start at $6,000 per person and go all the way to $15,000.

"You would have a charter flight, from Philadelphia to New Orleans on Friday afternoon, you would have transportation from the airport to the boat, the riverboat we are staying on, with just Green Legion people," Morgan says.

Packages also include transportation to city hot spots like the French Quarter, a pep rally, tailgate and tickets to the game.

"Philadelphia fans are die-hard. If there's a number and they want to go, they pay it," Morgan says.

At Philadelphia International Airport, major carriers are adding flights from Philly to New Orleans.

"American, Frontier, United, Delta and Southwest are all adding flights from PHL directly to New Orleans in time for the Super Bowl. Those flights start February 6 and run to the 8th, all returning on February 10," says Heather Redfern, spokesperson for PHL.

Tickets are booking fast, with flight special flight numbers for Birds fans!

"American, one of their flights is 126, for Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley and several of the United flights headed to New Orleans, we have 2017, the year they won the Super Bowl," Redfern says.

Once you land in the Big Easy, it's not so easy to get a hotel room. Some are already listed at $5,000 a night.

And Super Bowl Tickets range from $7,500 to $56,000!