Philadelphia weather: What to expect for the Eagles championship parade Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region has seen some wintry weather this week but it appears the sky should clear just in time for the city's Super Bowl parade on Friday!

Action News meteorologists say to prepare for it to be sunny, windy and colder than you may think.

AccuWeather is calling for a seasonable high of 38 degrees, but wind chills will be in the 20s. Winds will be coming from the NW at 15 to 25 mph, with some wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.

The day will start off in the low 30s while everyone is lining up on Broad Street before eventually rising to the upper 30s by the time the event starts outside the Art Museum.

Make sure you dress appropriately for the weather. And even though it's winter, sunblock is a good idea if you're going to be spending hours standing outside under the sun.

