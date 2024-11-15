Eagles QB Jalen Hurts hits $100,000 milestone in program to bring air conditioning to Philly schools

He's throwing heat on the field and bringing the cool to Philadelphia schools.

He's throwing heat on the field and bringing the cool to Philadelphia schools.

He's throwing heat on the field and bringing the cool to Philadelphia schools.

He's throwing heat on the field and bringing the cool to Philadelphia schools.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He's throwing heat on the field and bringing the cool to Philadelphia schools.

For every touchdown run or pass Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has this season, he and his foundation have pledged $5,000 to improve air conditioning in classrooms.

This week, Hurts hit a $100,000 milestone in his 'TDs for A/Cs' campaign.

He hit that milestone in week 10 this season, with 22 touchdowns in that time period.

That total will go up after his rushing touchdown on Thursday night.

Hurts said he saw a report on the news about schools being dismissed early because it was too hot out and decided he needed to do something about it.

At the start of this school year, at least 63 schools in Philadelphia still needed AC upgrades.

RELATED:Jason Kelce hypes fans ahead of Eagles game vs. Commanders