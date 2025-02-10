Eagles RB Saquon Barkley sets mark for most rush yards in a single season, including playoffs

NEW ORLEANS -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley eclipsed Terrell Davis for most rushing yards in a single season, including playoffs, late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Barkley entered the game needing 30 yards to break the record. He topped Davis' mark of 2,476 with a modest 2-yard carry that ran out the clock in the first half with the Eagles holding a commanding 24-0 lead.

He had a chance to take down Eric Dickerson's regular-season rushing title as well, but the team decided to rest its starters in the finale against Barkley's former team, the New York Giants, leaving him 101 yards shy of Dickerson's mark of 2,105 yards.

Barkley noted at that time that he signed a three-year, $38 million to join the Eagles to win championships, not rushing titles.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Now he has a chance to do both while becoming the only other back besides Davis to rush for 2,000-plus yards and win a championship.

"It would be amazing," Barkley said during the team's playoff run. "It's something that I guess helps with the legacy play, with my name and being mentioned, what I want to do and what I want to accomplish in this game. But that doesn't happen if we don't take care of what we need to take care of this Sunday.

"I'm aware of what the record is, how far or how close I am, but win and move on. That's the only thing that's important. Numbers don't matter. The only thing that matters is winning."