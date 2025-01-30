Local restaurants, bars and casinos selling tickets for Super Bowl watch parties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurants, bars and casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are busy preparing for Super Bowl Sunday.

Just steps from Broad Street, McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City is prepping for a party similar to the one they held when the Philadelphia Eagles played the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in 2023.

In order to get in, Eagles fans will have to purchase tickets, which include food, an open bar, and gratuity.

"And it goes for a good cause, too," said Christopher Mullins Jr., the co-owner and manager of McGillin's. "So, we will be making a donation with each ticket sold to the victims in California from the fire."

The event is limited to 200 people who will have to snag their spot when tickets go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m.

"If you're lucky enough to get a ticket, we're lucky enough to serve you," Mullins said.

About 60 miles from Center City, the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City is preparing for the game.

"Obviously with the Eagles being in the Super Bowl, it adds a lot of interest there with one of the main feeder markets for Atlantic City," said Thomas Gable, the director of race and sports at the Borgata.

The Borgata is planning three events for the Super Bowl - one in their sportsbook, another in their nightclub, and an invite-only party in their events center.

Gable estimates a couple thousand people will attend their events, and he said many people will choose to stay for the weekend.

"This is obviously the biggest event of the season," he said.

Just 20 minutes from Lincoln Financial Field, the Ridley House on MacDade Boulevard in Delaware County is already selling tickets for its Super Bowl party.

"We have a big party in the back. It's going to be an open bar, buffet, and live DJ with a huge screen," Patrick Kennedy, a partner at the restaurant, said.

Kennedy told Action News they have sold about a hundred tickets so far. He expects between 250 and 400 people will attend their ticketed event in the back of the restaurant, while another 200 or 300 people watch the game by their front bar.

"If you want to be with Eagles fans that are just as passionate as you are, this is the place to come," Kennedy said.

For fans interested in watching the game at Lincoln Financial Field, Verizon is holding a 'FanFest' event there on Super Bowl Sunday. According to their website, tickets are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you are hosting an Eagles Super Bowl watch party, share it with us by filling out the form below.