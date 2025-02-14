The Eagles win through the lens of leadership

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Matt O'Donnell and the Panel wore their green and discussed the big Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win through the lens of leadership as Head Coach Nick Sirianni and MVP Quarterback Jalen Hurts were under-estimated throughout the various seasons. Other questions: Will Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie ask for a new domed stadium now and will the team head to the White House? They turned to politics and discussed if Pennsylvania will turn into the "Florida of the North" and remain red, shared the how the new GOP PA state chair who is not a President Trump ally won the nomination, and where the New Jersey gubernatorial race stands today. Plus, in honor of Valentine's Day, how in-person speed dating is making a comeback as folks tire of dating apps.

Get the Inside Story with L iz Preate Havey, Andy Toy, Nia Meeks and Dom Giordano.