Driver sought after plowing through hedges, landing on another car in Chester County

This happened on Thursday, just off Route 322 in East Brandywine Township.

EAST BRANDYWINE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver who is wanted for a bizarre incident.

Security footage shows an SUV going airborne, plowing through hedges and landing on another car in Chester County.

The SUV then backs up and the driver gets away.

No injuries were reported.

Police think the SUV may be a 2021 Nissan Rogue, now missing fender flares and a front belly pan.

Call East Brandywine police if you have a tip that can solve the case.