Woman dead after shooting in city's East Poplar neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's East Poplar neighborhood.

The Action Cam was on the scene at 7th and Poplar streets, just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was a 47-year-old woman, found shot in the head.

Nearby, officers found the victim's car still running, with two windows smashed out, and a hammer sitting on top.

Officials have recovered the gun used in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.