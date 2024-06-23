WATCH LIVE

Woman dead after shooting in city's East Poplar neighborhood

Officials have recovered the gun used in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, June 23, 2024 12:41PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's East Poplar neighborhood.

The Action Cam was on the scene at 7th and Poplar streets, just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was a 47-year-old woman, found shot in the head.

Nearby, officers found the victim's car still running, with two windows smashed out, and a hammer sitting on top.

Officials have recovered the gun used in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

