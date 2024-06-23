Woman dead after shooting in city's East Poplar neighborhood

Officials have recovered the gun used in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's East Poplar neighborhood.
The Action Cam was on the scene at 7th and Poplar streets, just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the victim was a 47-year-old woman, found shot in the head.
Nearby, officers found the victim's car still running, with two windows smashed out, and a hammer sitting on top.
