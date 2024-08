Egg Harbor Township woman stitches her love for animals into her own knitted dolls

This Egg Harbor Township woman stitches her love for animals into her own knitted dolls.

This Egg Harbor Township woman stitches her love for animals into her own knitted dolls.

This Egg Harbor Township woman stitches her love for animals into her own knitted dolls.

This Egg Harbor Township woman stitches her love for animals into her own knitted dolls.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For this Egg Harbor Township woman, two lifelong interests weave together to form a passion project.

It's an online shop called "Woolies," where Sara Sacks creates her very own knitted dolls based on her love for animals.

Knitting is a skill from her childhood, and seeing the stuffed animals come to life is her greatest passion.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out her Etsy shop.