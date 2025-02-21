73-year-old woman found dead in Elk Township house fire

ELK TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A 73-year-old Elk Township woman was found dead after flames tore through a home on Thursday.

The blaze broke out around 8:05 am. on the 500 block of Marion Street in Gloucester County.

Officers arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Police have not identified the 73-year-old woman who died.

Officials said an 85-year-old man made it out of the residence before police arrived. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

