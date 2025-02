1 dead after vehicle collides with dump truck in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver is dead after a car collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning in Gloucester County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ellis Mill Road near Clems Run in Harrison Township.

Authorities say the driver of the red car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision also caused a fuel leak from the dump truck, triggering a hazmat response.

Ellis Mill Road and Clems Run are closed in the area while crews work to clean up the scene.